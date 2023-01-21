Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

