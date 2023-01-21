Comerica Bank Increases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $59.40 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.