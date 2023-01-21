Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.