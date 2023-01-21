Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PROG by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 41.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.04 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.