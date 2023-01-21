Comerica Bank Purchases 278 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CE opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $165.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.