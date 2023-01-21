Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE NI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

