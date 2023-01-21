Comerica Bank Sells 172 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

