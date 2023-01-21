Comerica Bank Sells 1,826 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

