Comerica Bank Sells 2,165 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

