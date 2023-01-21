Comerica Bank Sells 471 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

