Comerica Bank Sells 537 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kirby by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.