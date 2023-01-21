Comerica Bank Sells 5,647 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $39.99 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.