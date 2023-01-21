Comerica Bank Sells 585 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

