Comerica Bank Sells 6,202 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

