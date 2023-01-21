Comerica Bank Sells 665 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 161.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

