Comerica Bank Sells 980 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $189.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

