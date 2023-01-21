Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $106.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

