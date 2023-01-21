Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

