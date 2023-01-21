Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 623,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

