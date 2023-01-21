ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.46

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 241.40 ($2.95), with a volume of 2119762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($2.98).

Several research firms have commented on CTEC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.36) to GBX 281 ($3.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8,206.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

