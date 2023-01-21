Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 772 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,077.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.