CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 138.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after buying an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 722,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
CRH Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.45.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
