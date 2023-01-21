Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.48

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.48 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 6,926 ($84.51), with a volume of 110337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,072 ($86.30).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,824.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,811.83. The company has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,386.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

