Cwm LLC Acquires 18,360 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 36,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

