Cwm LLC Acquires 432 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SM Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

