Cwm LLC Acquires 722 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 362,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

