Cwm LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 138.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 96,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.