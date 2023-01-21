Cwm LLC Boosts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1,419.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $173,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.