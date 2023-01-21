Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

