Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

