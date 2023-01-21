Cwm LLC Buys 157 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Stock Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

