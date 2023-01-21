Cwm LLC Buys 428 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 453.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $26.03 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

