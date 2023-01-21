Cwm LLC Buys 494 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.