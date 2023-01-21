Cwm LLC Buys 5,717 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.60 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.