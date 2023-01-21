Cwm LLC Buys 590 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

AMJ opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.31.

