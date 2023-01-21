Cwm LLC Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Concentrix by 57.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

