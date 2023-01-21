Cwm LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.