Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

