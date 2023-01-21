Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

