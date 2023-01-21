Cwm LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of SHG opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

