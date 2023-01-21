Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.