Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 884,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 664,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 406,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

