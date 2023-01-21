Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,432,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.