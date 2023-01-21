Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

