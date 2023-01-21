Cwm LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

