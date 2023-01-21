Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 815.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $70.49 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

