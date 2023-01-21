Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 292.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

