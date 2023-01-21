Cwm LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.64 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

