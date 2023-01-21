Cwm LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after buying an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,587,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX opened at $134.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

