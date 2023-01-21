Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.92) to GBX 9,890 ($120.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.54) to GBX 9,630 ($117.51) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

